Telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has said it will be focusing on empowering Nigerians with digital learning and providing access for more Nigerians to be finically included in season 7 of its Touching Lives programme.

Chief executive officer of the company, Surendran Chemmenkotil, who disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday, said the company will be working closely with the Nigerian government to achieve its aims in that regard. According to him, the Airtel Touching Lives Initiative is an opportunity for the telco to further connect with the several communities where they serve as well as focus on Airtel Africa’s sustainability agenda.

What the Airtel CEO is saying

Speaking during the press conference held in Lagos, Chemmenkotil said: “Last year, Airtel Africa announced an ambitious sustainability agenda with a strong focus on providing access to digital learning for underprivileged children, working closely with the government to uplift the standard of primary education through the adoption of schools and providing access via financial inclusion to the underbanked and unbanked.

“To implement this agenda, Airtel Nigeria, through Season 7 of the Airtel Touching Lives programme, will mostly seek causes and opportunities that speak broadly and primarily to digital and financial inclusion as well as the adoption of schools.”

Recounting the previous season, Surendran noted, “in the last season of the programme, one of the biggest projects we embarked on was the adoption of Government Day Nursery and Primary school in Gombe State under our Adopt-a-School programme, bringing our adopted schools in Nigeria to a total of 7. With the adoption of the school in Gombe, we renovated 37 classrooms, renovated two teachers’ offices, renovated, and modernized the toilet facilities in the school, reactivated the borehole facilities with clean pipe bore water, and provided furniture for the teachers’ offices as well as educational supplies for the students.”

“I am excited, and I look forward to the nominations and the projects that will be implemented, and I also wish to assure you all that as always, Season 7 will not be different from past editions as we will continue to focus on the vision and philosophy of Airtel Touching Lives,” he added.