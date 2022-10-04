To advance global health goals, each health system must have a competent and dynamic health workforce at its heart. Countries require a pool of health professionals who have been trained and exposed to the health sector’s systems and processes, as well as an understanding of how stakeholders interact in the international health arena.

WHO, as the global leader in public health issues, is committed to developing a diverse pool of future public health leaders. The WHO Internship Programme provides students and recent graduates with a variety of opportunities to gain insight into WHO’s technical and administrative programs, as well as to broaden their knowledge and experience in a variety of areas, thereby contributing to the advancement of public health.

Objectives

Create a framework for assigning qualified students from a variety of academic backgrounds to WHO programs where their educational experience can be enhanced through capacity-building opportunities.

Give students specializing in various fields related to WHO’s technical and administrative programs the opportunity to participate in WHO programs.

WHO offers internships in technical areas and administrative programs such as communication, external relations, or human resources.

Eligibility

Age: You are at least twenty years of age on the date of application.

Education: You are enrolled in a program at a university or equivalent institution leading to a formal qualification (undergraduate, graduate, or postgraduate) in public health, medical, or social field related to WHO’s technical work, or in management, administrative, communications, or external relations-related field.

Applicants who have already completed qualifications may be considered if they apply for the internship within six months of completing the formal qualification. Applicants should have completed three years of full-time studies at a university or equivalent institution prior to beginning the internship (bachelor’s level or equivalent).

Languages: Fluency in at least one of the working languages of the office of assignment.

Family relation: Not related to a WHO staff member (e.g., son/daughter, brother/sister, or mother/father).

Nationality: Hold a valid passport of a WHO Member State.

Other: Have not previously participated in WHO’s Internship Programme.

How to apply

Candidates from all over the world are encouraged to apply for the WHO Global Internship Programme.

All applications must be made via the internship position vacancy notices posted on the WHO Careers site via the WHO online recruitment system (Stellis). Outside of Stellis, there is no way to apply for an internship at WHO. The FAQs section contains additional information on the recruitment process.

There are internship positions available in many different locations (regional offices, country offices, or headquarters). We encourage you to regularly check the internship page for new opportunities because internship opportunities are continuously posted with varying requirements and application deadlines.

Benefits of the WHO Internship Programme

WHO offers comprehensive medical and accident insurance to all interns for the duration of their internship. The intern is solely responsible for all personal and financial obligations for insurance coverage prior to the start date of the internship and following the end date of the internship, as well as travel to and from the duty station location.

Since January 2020, WHO has been giving eligible interns who qualify and need financial assistance a living allowance. A legal Declaration of Interests form must be completed by each intern. Candidates for internships must disclose all relevant financial information on this form, including any grants, bursaries, scholarships, or other forms of financial support. The eligibility of the intern candidates to receive financial support from WHO will be determined based on the data provided in this form.

Lunch vouchers may be provided at some duty stations.

Candidate obligations BEFORE an internship offer is extended

Depending on the needs of the WHO technical unit, interns must be available to work full-time for a minimum of six (6) weeks and a maximum of 24 weeks.

The intern must show proof of enrollment in a course of study or the successful completion of their previous credential.

Any circumstances that might lead to a potential conflict of interest regarding the subject of the activity in which they will participate during their assignment must be disclosed by interns in their Declaration of Interest, including any funding received for the internship.

Before commencing their internship, interns are required to turn in a completed WHO medical certificate of fitness for work form.

It is advised that interns refrain from sending any documents until specifically instructed to do so.

About WHO

The World Health Organization is a United Nations specialized agency in charge of international public health. The WHO Constitution states that its main goal is “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health” WHO is the United Nations agency that connects nations, partners, and people to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable. It was founded in 1948.