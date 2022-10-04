All international applicants are welcome to apply for the UNICEF Internship Program 2022 if they desire to broaden their knowledge or hone their talents. The new fully-funded UNICEF Internship opportunities are open to undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students.

UNICEF is a fantastic place to launch your career and students from all over the world are eligible to apply for the internship.

You can apply if you are currently enrolled in an undergraduate, doctoral, or Ph.D. program, or if you graduated within the last two years.

The UNICEF does not charge a fee for applications. Candidates for this paid internship program will receive a monthly stipend as well as reimbursement for their travel costs, which will be covered by UNICEF. Remote internships are available.

Overview of UNICEF Internship Program 2022-23:

Name of Organization: UNICEF

UNICEF Duration: 6 to 26 Weeks

Available For: Undergraduate/Graduate/PhD

Eligibility: Any

Application Last Date: No deadline

Search for available vacancies here

About UNICEF

UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) works in the world’s most difficult places to reach the most vulnerable children and adolescents and to protect the rights of all children everywhere. From early childhood to adolescence, they do everything to help children survive, thrive, and reach their full potential in over 190 countries and territories.

UNICEF is the world’s largest provider of vaccines, supporting child health and nutrition, safe water and sanitation, quality education and skill building, HIV prevention and treatment for mothers and babies, and the protection of children and adolescents from violence and exploitation.