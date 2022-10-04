Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has dragged CNN before a federal court in Florida, USA, on allegations of defamation.

In the suit filed on Monday, Mr. Trump is demanding the sum of $475 million in punitive damages.

He alleged that CNN used its ‘trusted’ news source to defame him in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically.

Backstory

In the 29-page lawsuit filed before the federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Trump accused the cable TV network of always tainting his image with a series of scandalous reports.

According to his lawyer, CNN has always criticized him in a series of reports. However, this has increased in recent months due to the fear that he would run again for president in 2024

News continues after this ad

“CNN’s highly defamatory and persistent association of the plaintiff to Hitler and Hitler’s “Big Lie” is no mistaken misappropriation,

“It is wanton and malicious “reporting” intended to feed a narrative and to achieve the desired end: to cause readers and viewers to associate the plaintiff with the lowest of low, to fear him, to not vote for him, and to support campaigns against him.

News continues after this ad

“Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence, purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source, to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically,” the filing states.

“As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the Left, CNN has tried to taint the plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler,’” parts of the suit reads.

What you should know

Donald Trump served as the president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

During his tenure, Trump had always branded multiple News outlets as ‘fake news,