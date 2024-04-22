Donald Trump finds himself left with a mere $6.8 million in the accounts designated for his legal defense amid an ongoing trial.

This is a financial challenge for the former president as this dwindling sum necessitates alternative sources of funding to cover the escalating costs of his legal battles.

This is according to recent campaign finance disclosures. In March alone, Trump paid out legal fees amounting to $4.9 million.

In response to this cash crunch, Trump faces several options. He could turn to wealthy donors to bolster his legal defense fund, although the Republican National Committee has made clear its stance against directly financing Trump’s legal bills.

Alternatively, Trump may draw from his personal wealth to cover the expenses or seek financial assistance from other entities aligned with his interests.

Context

To date, Trump has been financing his legal representation through Save America, a leadership political action committee( capable of accepting contributions from political donors. Since January 2023, Save America has disbursed over $62 million towards legal fees.

However, the Political Action Committee (PAC)’s cash reserves stand at approximately $4 million as of the end of March, signaling potential limitations in its ability to fully support Trump’s ongoing legal battles.

Meanwhile, Trump’s allied super PAC named “Make America Great Again Inc.,” has emerged as another significant financial contributor. Despite raising $14 million, federal campaign finance regulations prevent direct funding of Trump’s legal expenses by this group. Instead, individuals such as Linda McMahon and Robert Bigelow have made substantial contributions, with McMahon providing $5 million and Bigelow contributing $4.2 million.

More about Trump’s legal battles

Trump’s financial challenges are exacerbated by his unprecedented legal woes, which set him apart from previous presidential candidates. Facing multiple lawsuits and criminal trials, including allegations related to election interference and financial impropriety, Trump’s legal defense costs continue to mount.

As he navigates the complex legal battles, the former president is expected to grapple with the financial realities of his legal defense strategy amidst an increasingly daunting legal environment.