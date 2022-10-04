The African Gaming Guild (AGG) has partnered with NFT Gaming firms such as Revo Land, Nitro League and Axie Infinity to teach over a thousand Nigerians to play crypto-based games such as Axie Infinity, Revoland, Nitro league and other new games on the metaverse. The partnership aims to introduce the African gaming community to play-to-earn gaming and foster the play-to-earn ecosystem in Africa

In a recent interview, AGG’s Founder, Kingsley Alekwe said: “We are excited about these partnerships because it will help us grow our community of play-to-earn gamers in Africa. We believe that this is what the future of online gaming looks like and we want everyone on our continent to be part of it.”

The partnership will see AGG offer free training sessions to interested individuals and businesses who want to learn more about play-to-earn gaming and monetise their gaming experience.

Kingsley also added: “We think the Blockchain poses a major shift and an avenue for wealth creation, Our goal is to train over 1000 Nigerians by the end of October 2022 so they can earn money while playing their favourite P2E (Play-to-earn) games every day. After the training, we will provide support services such as NFTs, Laptops, Mobile devices, and marketing materials to our Managers as they start their Play to earn Journey”.



With support from Patricia Technologies; Africa’s biggest crypto exchange platform. AGG will be hosting training sessions which will take place virtually and a gamer’s conference which will be held in Lagos on the 6th of October 2022 at Bayroot Lounge, Oniru, Victoria Island. The event will be hosted by VJ Adams with a guest performance from DJ Neptune and will also feature speakers from top Crypto and Gaming companies. Registration for the event can be done here www.africanguild.io



News continues after this ad

Recently, Play-to-earn (P2E) has become an emerging trend in the gaming industry. It allows players to earn money while playing games on their mobile phones or computers. The concept involves gamers using blockchain technology to mine digital assets while playing their favourite games, hence making them eligible for rewards from developers after a certain amount of time has been spent playing.

In addition to earning tokens by playing games, users can also receive rewards for completing specific tasks within each game or for referring new players who join the network. For example, if you refer a friend who downloads an app like Axie infinity and begins mining, you will then receive some percentage of their earnings.

News continues after this ad

For more information on how P2E gaming works, please visit The Africa Gaming Guild’s website at www.africaguild.io and follow them on Instagram: @africagamingguild and Twitter: @Africaguild





