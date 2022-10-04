President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Aminu Umar-Sadiq as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD/CEO) of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.

The appointment of the new MD follows the expiration of the tenure of the pioneer MD, Mr. Uche Orji, whose tenure expired on the 30th of September, 2022 after serving two five-year terms.

Section 16(3) of the NSIA Establishment Act 2011 specifies that the Executive Nomination Committee (ENC) be constituted to begin the process of recruitment and selection process for the replacement of Mr. Orji, the MD, and the executive directors.

Who is Aminu Umar-Sadiq

Aminu Umar-Sadiq has more than 15 years of expertise in the financial services industry, including asset management, mergers and acquisitions, management of public finances, and private equity.

News continues after this ad

Aminu Umar-Sadiq holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Engineering Sciences from the University of Oxford (Saint John’s College), Oxford, United Kingdom. He is currently an executive director and head of infrastructure (UK).

He started his professional career with Morgan Stanley’s mergers and acquisitions department, then moved on to Denham Capital Management, a private equity firm with a natural resources specialist, and finally to Société Générale’s mergers and acquisitions department.

He serves on numerous boards in a non-executive capacity, including on the Fund for Agricultural Finance in Nigeria (FAFIN), NSIA Healthcare Development and Investment Company, and the Multipurpose Industrial Platform Limited (MIPL).

News continues after this ad

He is an Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellow (ATLF) and also Mandela Washington Fellow (MWF). Umar-Sadiq commenced his professional career in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) focused on Infrastructure and Energy at Morgan Stanley Investment Bank, proceeding to Infrastructure focused private equity at Denham Capital Management, all in the UK.

He was also a part of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, an investment fund focused on the actualisation of five strategic nationwide projects in the transportation and power sectors.

He has worked on several projects, including the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, an import substitution program for the delivery of one million high-quality, lower cost to farmers at lower cost metric tons of fertilizer.