So I recently decided that it was time to get new picture spots, you know as a content creator, the search never stops and I had been seeing posts of this restaurant that reminded me of places in Korean dramas and foreign movies and decided to just visit it. While searching for the name of the place I stumbled on their Instagram page and realized it was a coffee shop I said I definitely have to visit this place but first to do a review for my people so on this Friday afternoon after my daily activities I popped in. Before I start you have to read to the end to get the name of the restaurant because I’ve decided to hoard this one, don’t forget to leave a comment when you see it.

This restaurant is located in Shoprite, Palms Lekki and I wondered how I had never seen this place all this while. So as usual I’d be rating this place based on ambiance, service, food, and the price

Ambiance: remember all those beautiful cafes you see in movies especially when the movie was shot in France or those cute little Korean Coffee shops, that’s exactly what this cafe reminds me of. The cafe has an indoor and outdoor spot, the outdoor side reminds me of France, those cafes close to the street where you can sip your coffee while reading a magazine, the newspaper or just taking in the environment, I especially like the greenery looks very beautiful and it’s a good picture spot. Walking inside the cafe, the first thing that hits you busy the smell of fresh coffee and sweet things, the ambiance screams minimalist with its wooden design and the way the yellow and green furniture and walls just come together to create something beautiful, it is definitely a great picture spot, people will literally think you’re not in Nigeria when you take pictures here. Another point to note is that if you’re looking for a chilled environment to get some work done, you should definitely go here once in a while, it’s the perfect spot.

The Service: I’ll rate the service a 5 out of 10 because the waiters and waitresses were not totally helpful, I had to stand up a couple of times in order to place my order, I believe that if they had a smarter way to alert the waitresses, it would’ve been a good experience. The staff was very polite in general and one of them took me round and showed me all the products they had in the store, including the wine collection, the sweets, the snacks, and their scented candles, another one even took pictures for me and I definitely enjoyed myself. The Food: this is my favorite part, you already know this. I ordered the Turkey and Cheese Bag, and this has to be the best sandwich I’ve ever had, forget Chicken republic’s Chickwizz and try this, I really do not know what they did to the turkey, but I advise that they keep doing it, the sandwich tasted so good, it contained Emmental Cheese, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and yellow mustard in Baguette bread, this combination created magic in my mouth. For my drink, I’m not a fan of coffee so I ordered a strawberry Margarita and the Iced Caramel Macchiato coffee for someone that doesn’t like coffee, I had the coffee the next day and really enjoyed it. I asked a waiter if they deliver and they definitely do so please check them out on Instagram. The Price: I spent a total of 14,300 and I even bought 2 drinks, so I’d say that this was money well spent and I also had a great time, plus I got awesome pictures.

Conclusively, the name of the cafe is Pause Cafe and Expresso Bar and I had an awesome time. I do not have a designated vlog for this article but please do well to check out other reviews on my YouTube page. Thank you guys, hope to see your comments on my YouTube channel and below this article. Love you.

News continues after this ad