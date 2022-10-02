The Kroc Institute’s Ph.D. Scholarship for international students is now accepting applications from exceptional candidates interested in enrolling at the University of Notre Dame for its Peace Studies program.

With the aim of eliminating violence and reducing human suffering, the Kroc Institute’s Ph.D. program equips students to become excellent researchers and educators who contribute to the expanding body of knowledge and practice on peacebuilding.

Scholarship Sponsor(s): University of Notre Dame, USA

Host Institution(s): University of Notre Dame, USA

Scholarship Worth: Full tuition, living allowance, health & travel allowance

Number of Awards: Several

Study Level: PhD

Nationality: Domestic & international students

Kroc Institute Ph.D. scholarship in Peace Studies

A degree in anthropology, history, political science, psychology, sociology, theology degree or formal training in one of these six partner disciplines is required to enroll in the program. The standard humanities and social science disciplines are combined with the peace studies curriculum to produce a special course of study for each student.

Additionally, other research will be available to students at the Institute and throughout Notre Dame.

Upon graduation, students will be prepared and fully-trained for a wide range of academic, teaching, and other professions including:

Interdisciplinary academic positions

Positions requiring expertise in the peace and conflict subfields of anthropology, history, political science, psychology, sociology, or theology; and

Scholar-practitioner roles in intergovernmental, governmental, or nongovernmental organizations.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible applicants are expected to meet the following conditions:

Be domestic or international students

Must hold at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution.

Must have formal training and/or a degree in the joint area to which they are applying.

Previous graduate work is not required except in the case of Peace Studies and Theology for which a Masters degree in Theology is required.

Prospective students interested in a Masters degree in Peace studies should explore the Master of Global Affairs in International Peace Studies

Scholarship Benefits

All admitted students for Kroc Institute Ph.D. Scholarship in Peace Studies will receive:

A full tuition scholarship

Generous stipend

Health insurance, and

Additional funding for conference travel and research activities.

Application procedure

All applicants must complete the online Graduate School Application for Admission. No paper materials will be accepted for consideration and all required materials must be uploaded to the application.

Please fill out this form to request an application fee waiver. Applications must be completed and submitted by December 15 of the year preceding admission to the fall semester.

Required documents

The graduate schools requires the applicant to provide the following materials:

Curriculum Vitae (CV);

Statement of intent;

Writing sample;

Names and contact information from 3 recommenders

Unofficial transcripts from prior institutions or in-progress degrees;

Graduate Record Exam (GRE) score – required for Sociology and Theology only

TOEFLT or IELTS score for international applicants only (students from Anglophone countries or who hold a University degree from an English-speaking institution are exempt from this requirement).

Application Deadline: November 15, 2022

Visit the Official Website for Further Details