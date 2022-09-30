A satisfying job is crucial to keeping life spinning. It gives you purpose and makes you feel valued. It’s then an added bonus when the job pays handsomely. What more could a person want?

Nevertheless, you’re soon faced with a major conundrum as you stop feeling excited to show up. Over time, the lack of excitement fades to apathy. Monday mornings, and every single workday, become a huge dread and you think, “Kill me,” when the alarm goes off.

Even after you’ve summoned everything in you to get out of bed and finally arrive at the office, you feel lethargic and barely manage to get things done right or done at all. You might become withdrawn and irritable. And if you happen to be working remotely, you procrastinate and do anything but work.

Seemingly overnight, you’ve gone from giving your hundred percent at all times and having a good time of it, to rushing over tasks or avoiding them altogether. The quality of your work diminishes markedly, and you constantly ignore deadlines.

Sometimes, despite yourself, you toy with the idea of resigning. A scary thought, surely, but still one you find yourself entertaining. You may then rebuke yourself, and try to call to mind how fortunate you are to have the job you are so recklessly taking for granted. But rebuke yourself all you want, it still does little to change the way you feel – unenthusiastic, uninspired, mentally exhausted, and numb.

My dear, the enemy is not testing you. Your village people are not after you. You are simply experiencing burnout. You might be surprised to learn that more than a handful of people, up to 60% of employees in fact, according to available statistics, are at risk of this syndrome.

But I love my job (at least I used to), why am I burned out?

A combination of several factors, which remains persistent over time, eventually leads to burnout. It might not all be from your job, but could also stem from some personal or family issues. Your lifestyle and personality traits also play a part.

Work Factors

Job expectations are unclear or onerous.

The work is monotonous.

The work environment is chaotic or even toxic.

You lack control over how your job is done or over the frequency and intensity of tasks.

You no longer feel appreciated.

Personality Influences

You tend towards perfectionism.

You don’t trust other people enough to play their part.

You have incredibly high expectations of yourself and of others

Lifestyle Influences

You don’t make time to relax and/or socialize.

You don’t have a support system

You take on too much work

What You Must Do

Burnout can have serious physical, emotional, and psychological repercussions, including substance abuse, depression, and even suicide. It must never be overlooked. You must take steps to prevent it or get on top of the situation as soon as you start noticing the signs.

Seek Help

First of all, take some time to reassess your situation and identify your stressors. You need to break the patterns that lead to your burnout.

Let your superiors know about your struggles. You cannot give your best in your current state. They may decide to give you a break to enable you to recharge. They might also be able to alleviate the conditions that are affecting you negatively.

Don’t underestimate the importance of opening up to your loved ones. They could step up in ways you never expected. And don’t fail to develop and maintain meaningful relationships that keep you in good humor and buoy your spirit.

Establish Work-Life Balance

It is very crucial that you set healthy boundaries. Don’t let your work blur into your personal life. Make time for self-care – exercise, read, spend time with people who make you happy, disconnect (put away your phone and laptop), engage in your hobbies, and meditate.

If you are a remote worker, you can gain some control over your day by creating an effective routine.

Re-evaluate

Set priorities and try to rediscover the joy in the work you do. If you are stuck in a rut, see if you can change your methods. Find new ways to get things done. You receive fresh motivation when you remember why you do what you do.

Know Your Limits

A heavy workload puts you at risk of burnout since your mind and body are perpetually under stress. Knowing your limits will help you identify when you are overdoing things, and you can take a step back before it gets out of hand.