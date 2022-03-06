The ones who come into an organization and in no time are climbing the corporate ladder speedily often leave their colleagues in awe. At other times, they attract envy in the workplace. But there is something these set of people know. It is the secret that not only helps them keep their jobs but also helps them excel at it.

Know what the organization wants

Knowing what the organization or your boss wants is the starting point for success in the workplace. Knowing all that needs to be known about your organization and having all the answers makes you indispensable.

When you know what the organization seeks to achieve and understand the strengths and weaknesses of every other person, you can develop yourself in the area that the organization needs.

Bring value to the table

Being of great value to the organization makes you a highly sought after employee. It makes you the go-to person whenever there is a serious challenge that needs fixing. When the need to downsize arises, an organization usually starts with those employees whose presence can be dispensed with and the organization would have lost nothing.

Don’t put yourself in a position where you will be the first person to go whenever there is a staff cut. Rather, make yourself so valuable that the organization cannot cut you loose. Make contributions to the company that would be visible to all and can also be measured during appraisals. You need to be making the company money for you to keep your job.

Be proactive

An excellent employee in any industry will not only wait for instructions from his superiors. Circumstances will arise that will require you to step up and take initiative in the best interest of the organization.

An employee that requires little or no maintenance to deliver an excellent job will always be the bosses’ favourite, unlike the one that always has complaints about every task and cannot execute an assignment without being handheld. You won’t want to be a pain in the neck of your superior and be the first person they would want to get rid of.

Be open to change and learning

Growth is very important, otherwise, you will become obsolete and the organization will have no need for you. You need to grow as the company grows. Growing your personal and professional skills keeps you well-equipped to handle the day-to-day demands of your job.

Remaining mediocre makes you easily dispensable at the workplace. The organization will leave you behind and look for persons with more advanced skill sets who can proffer solutions to problems. Apart from the general appraisal, take time to review your personal performance and lookout for areas of improvement.

Build rapport with your bosses and colleagues

It is underrated how being a lovable employee can help you keep your job. Warming your way into the heart of your bosses and colleagues will make you last longer with the organization. Nobody likes a sour and despicable team member.

Having a good relationship with your bosses and colleagues will also help you achieve your work goals and accomplish tasks more efficiently.