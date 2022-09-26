The Federal Ministry of Education has said the payment of bursary to students of education in public universities is being hampered by the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, during a press briefing at the 2022 World Teachers Day held on Monday in Abuja.

Adejo pointed out that the national implementation of the New National Teaching Policy has already started, noting that it is a holistic package that will ultimately address career path, remuneration, qualification and management of teachers among others.

What the permanent secretary is saying

Adejo, in his statement said, “The implementation of the payment of stipends has commenced. However, due to the strike, we have not been able to get the data of all the students in universities. We only have 7 per cent of the required data to be processed for payment.

“I must state here that the national implementation of the New National Teaching Policy has commenced. It is a holistic package that will ultimately address the career path, remuneration, professional teaching standards, qualification, deployment and management of teachers.

“The theme for the year 2022 WTD, which is ‘the transformation of education, begins with teachers’ strongly stressing the importance of empowering teachers for the effective transformation of education to ensure quality teaching and learning as well as galvanize technological advancements to meet the ever-changing needs for national growth and development.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had in October 2021 reported that the Federal Government had announced the approval of N75, 000 payment per semester for every undergraduate studying education courses in any of the public universities across the country.

The government also revealed that students who are undergoing the National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme in public institutions will get N50, 000. This initiative is part of the federal government’s effort to make teaching very attractive in order to attract the best brains.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, said that the ministry will collaborate with state governments to ensure that those who studied education in tertiary institutions get automatic employment upon graduation.

The ministry also pointed out that it will partner with the ministries of education in the 36 states including the FCT Education Board, to identify respective courses of study required by each state after which N150, 000 will be awarded for undergraduates and N100, 000 for NCE students.