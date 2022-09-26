It has been said and researched that it is impossible for one to save or budget their way out of destitution; but people still save because every kobo counts in a waning economy. When it comes to common kitchen and household appliances, a few key changes can save a lot of money over a period of time.

Wherever you can, try to reduce your spending, especially in the kitchen, where so much of our money goes each year. You may reuse those food leftovers, switch sources of protein, and even switch off deep freezers periodically, but these are only meagre solutions that will make a big difference in your ability to save money.

The best part about all this is that they are easy to get locally and abroad on the internet. Here are 5 appliances you should consider switching to:

Air fryer

An air fryer should be cheap to run, versatile and easy to use. An air fryer not only makes food healthier by using less oil than deep frying, but it also saves you time and money in the long run because it heats up considerably faster than a regular oven, which may take up to 15-20 minutes.

Rice cooker

Rice is a staple in almost every Nigerian home. People have spent generations perfecting recipes that are enjoyed nationwide.

A rice cooker may be tricky to use at first but with time, people can prepare well-made meals. Utilising a rice cooker can help you save money on gas and frees up time for other duties because cooking rice in a pot may be laborious and requires careful attention.

Although rice is a fantastic pantry essential, rice cookers are useful for cooking other things as well. They can be used to prepare dishes such as quinoa, soups, cereal, cake, and more. Additionally, if your rice cooker includes a steaming basket, you may steam vegetables in it.

LED Light Bulbs

Switching out your incandescent lights for LED models would save money because you won’t need to buy new bulbs every year because LED lights have a lifespan of over ten years. You’ll notice decreased energy costs in addition to saving money on new bulbs. Lightbulbs in general should last quite a long time. What makes them spoil is the wear and tear from being abruptly turned off and on.

Food Processor

This can also be a space-saving choice as well as a cost effective one. A food processor can stand in for a blender, grater, and other gadgets. One food processors may do a variety of tasks, including blending, chopping, shredding, and pureeing. There is no need for a blender when creating milkshakes or smoothies using it.

Making inexpensive versions of pantry essentials like nut butters, hummus, or spaghetti sauce is also possible using a food processor. Food processors may also be used to manufacture laundry detergent if soap-making is another means of saving money you wish to explore.

Soda Maker

For people that enjoy flavoured sparkling water, soda, or seltzer, a soda maker may save money by allowing them make their own soda and seltzer at home. This might be a fantastic investment if sparkling water, soda, and other carbonated beverages often drain your food budget. Cutting out soft drinks and making a healthier version at home.