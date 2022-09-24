Nestle Nigeria Plc is seeking applications from self-driven, motivated and qualified young individuals from Nigeria who have sound character and learning agility to undertake an intensive 18-month training program on Technical Skills Development at its Technical Centers.

Preference will be given to qualified female applicants.

Locations

Agbara Factory, Ogun state

Flower gate factory, Sagan’s Interchange,Ogun state

Abaji Factory, Abaji, FCT

About the Technical Program

The Nestle training program 2022/23 is targeted towards training participants for 18 months.

The OND holders that will be participating in this program, will be awarded the Nestlé Certificate of Participation at the end of the program

Participants will have the opportunity to work in a conducive and friendly environment.

Requirements

Only Students who have acquired an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Engineering or Technical courses, from any Government or approved Polytechnic in Nigeria are qualified for this Nestle Training program 2022/2023.

Applicants should have obtained a minimum of 5 O’level credits which will include Physics, Mathematics, English Language, Further Mathematics, Technical Drawing, or Chemistry.

Candidates should note that the venue for the Technical training is its Agbara in Ogun state, or Abaji Factory in Abuja.

Applicants must be willing to relocate if they do not reside in the location of the training

Apply here

About Nestlé Nigeria

Nestle Plc is one of the biggest food and beverage companies in Africa. Nestlé has been providing Nigerian consumers with wholesome, high-quality food products for more than 57 years.

The company manufactures and markets a number of well-known brands, including Maggi, Milo, Golden Morn, Nescafé, and Nestlé Pure Life, and has a workforce of over 2,300 direct employees. It also has three manufacturing facilities, eight branch offices, and a head office in Lagos.

Nestle’s mission is to improve quality of life and promote a healthier future. While ensuring the long-term success of its business, the company gives back to society.

News continues after this ad