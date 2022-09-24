President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Nigeria Integrated National Financing Framework Report on Sustainable Development (NIFF).

The report was launched on the margins of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States of America, on Friday.

Buhari stated that the Integrated National Financing Framework was developed to map out a much-needed sustainable financing plan for Nigeria to deliver on its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and our National Development aspirations.

What the President is saying

President Buhari stated that for Nigeria and indeed Africa as a whole, achieving the SDGs will mean ending poverty and hunger, safeguarding the Nigerian ecosystem and the planet and ensuring the people live in peace and prosperity by the year 2030.

He said, “It is pertinent to state that achieving inclusive, broad-based and sustainable development is a cardinal objective of our administration.

“It is for this purpose that the Federal Government of Nigeria established a number of ambitious programmes in an attempt to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs has continued to provide technical leadership in the operations of the SDGs at all levels of governance in Nigeria.”

“Today’s event marks the end of a long process which began in 2020, when the Steering Committee and the Core Working Group on Nigeria’s Integrated National Financing Framework were inaugurated.

”The Integrated National Financing Framework has been developed to map out a much-needed sustainable financing plan for Nigeria to deliver on our commitment to the SDGs and our National Development aspirations,” he added.

He noted that various developmental plans and programmes for the country have all been aligned with the SDG and are poised to move the economy to greater heights despite the challenges that have confronted the country. Acknowledging challenges caused by the sharp drop in the prices of crude oil and the COVID-19 pandemic, Buhari stated that Nigeria has remained resolute in its genuine desire to maintain and grow the economy.

“The 2017-2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan; the 2020 Economic Sustainability Plan; the 2021 National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy; and the 2021-2025 National Development Plan are all aligned with the SDGs.

“It is in line with this commitment and with a focus on the National Development Plan (2021-2025) that the Federal Government of Nigeria, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme, has adopted the NIFF as a tool to improve SDGs financing.

”This is without increasing public debt and contingent liabilities to levels that will be detrimental to economic sustainability.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said Nigeria became the “first country in the Global South to have successfully completed a Country-led Independent Evaluation of SDG-3 on ‘quality health and well-being for all’ and SDG-4 on ‘qualitative and inclusive education and lifelong learning for all”.

President Muhammadu Buhari in New York launched the Nigeria Integrated National Financing Framework Report on Sustainable Development (NIFF), on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/wKUpVr4yIR — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 24, 2022

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari stated at the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum held on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York. that the Nigerian economy is ripe for increased investment, hinting that private capital flows into Nigeria, consisting mainly of Foreign Direct Investment, have slowed, hindering the financing of much-needed infrastructure and natural resource access projects.

He also pledged that the Federal Government would do more to improve security, recognising that the sector is another critical element in the flow of investment, and overall economic and infrastructural development.

”We will continue to give all necessary support to our security outfits to ensure that they are able to tackle the challenge headlong”, he said, stressing that ”the advantages and disadvantages of investing in Nigeria far outweigh the challenges.”