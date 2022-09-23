Bloomberg will be coming to Nigeria for its Africa Campus Recruiting. The recruitment process requires one to complete a HackerRank upon the application submission.

The Bloomberg Engineering Accelerator Bootcamp on-site event in Lagos will be held on Monday, the 17th of October, 2022 at Victoria Island.

For Whom?

Students from any Nigerian university in their Final year or a Graduate with a few years of experience in the tech industry and with a strong understanding of data structures + algorithms

The team will be in Lagos to provide insights into #techchatbloomberg, where you can participate in coding and problem-solving workshops to prepare you for technical interviews.

Application

If you meet the above criteria, register here

Apply by the 30th of September, 2022.

About Bloomberg

Located in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company. Michael Bloomberg, along with Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, co-founded it in 1981 with a 12% ownership investment by Bank of America through their brokerage subsidiary Merrill Lynch.

The company has almost 20,000 hires across 176 locations.

Through the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg L.P. provides financial companies and organizations with enterprise applications and financial software tools, such as analytics and an equity trading platform (via its Bloomberg Professional Service).

Additionally, Bloomberg L.P. runs a news organization (Bloomberg News), a global television network (Bloomberg Television), websites, radio stations (Bloomberg Radio), and subscription-only newsletters in addition to two magazines, Bloomberg BusinessWeek and Bloomberg Markets.

Bloomberg revealed in May 2022 that as part of a larger international strategy, Bloomberg UK would be launching as a new business in the UK. As a result of its launching of a stand-alone website, a weekly video series, a podcast, and new event series, Bloomberg UK intends to hire in the UK region.