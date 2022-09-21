The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The Senate confirmed justice Ariwoola on Wednesday during plenary, following a motion moved by the senate leader, Abdullahi Gobir.

In July, President Buhari had sent a letter to the upper chamber seeking the confirmation of Justice Ariwoola, pursuant to section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Justice Ariwoola has been operating in an acting capacity since the sudden resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad.

On June 27, Justice Tanko tendered his resignation as the 16th Chief Justice of Nigeria on health grounds.

Following Justice Tanko’s resignation, Justice Ariwoola, who was the most senior judge at the Supreme Court was subsequently sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Buhari.