The Lagos State Government through a combined team of Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency (LASPEMA), Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the State Special Operations Task Force has embarked on the demolition of illegal structures under High-Tension Power Line along the land abutting Lekki-Epe Express Road.

The General Manager of LASPEMA, Tpl Daisi Oso, who spoke during the demolition exercise stated that months back, appeals were made and contravention notices served to all owners/occupiers of car lots, shanties and other informal business operators on setbacks along Lekki-Epe Expressway axis, without compliance.

Oso explained that the encroachment on the Setbacks and Incidental Open Spaces (IOS), which poses serious threats to the safety of lives and properties of citizens and future developments in the State, cannot be overlooked by the state government hence the urgent intervention to restore sanity on setbacks/IOS throughout the State.

LASPEMA General Manager says more illegal structures on that axis to be demolished

Oso said, “Lekki remains a very critical area and one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing axis, where both government and private sectors are making huge investments. Because of this, the state government will continue to preserve the environment and anything less becomes an irritant because the present government is committed to achieving its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. This demolition exercise will be extended to other parts of the State, especially where infractions are noticed on Setbacks/IOS.’’

The General Manager, who expressed dissatisfaction over all illegal structures erected under Power Transmission Lines, insisted that the State Government, under any administration, did not issue any approval/permit to occupants of the concerned areas for either business or residential purposes against claims from some quarters.

He noted that the structures demolished around County Estate and Ikota Villa along Lekki Epe Expressway by the officials of the State Government were considered to be detrimental to the urban environmental quality of that corridor and many more of such will have to go for the well-being of residents in the state.

He said, “It is noteworthy that this demolition exercise will not only reduce environmental problems but enhance the security of lives and properties of those living in the area, including pedestrians, whose movements have been hampered. This surely will improve the quality of life in the axis.

“In the last few years, the government of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has invested massively in infrastructural development which has been defaced by the illegal structures thereby altering the initial plans of development and endangering the aesthetics of the environment.’’

He averred that a series of complaints had been lodged by residents on their fears at the level of degradation going on in Lekki and environ which necessitated stakeholders’ engagement earlier in the week where over 80 inhabitants participated in a virtual meeting, appealing to the state government to help save their lives, investments and social well-being.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times embarked on the demolition and sealing off of properties across the state for breaching the state’s physical planning laws, lack of approval from the relevant authorities and encroaching on the right of way.

The enforcement exercise has been carried out in different parts of the state like Lekki, Ikeja, Ogudu GRA, Amuwo Odofin, Ikoyi, Surulere and so many others.

The Lagos State Government has always asked developers and property owners to ensure they get approval from the relevant state authorities before going ahead with their construction in order not to distort the state’s physical planning master plan.