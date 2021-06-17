The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has announced that it would commence the demolition of illegal structures constructed under high tension cables and others.

The demolition exercise is expected to affect owners of structures constructed under powerlines, which contravene the state’s Physical Planning Laws.

The measure by the state government is to stop further development of illegal structures under the powerlines within the state.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of LASBCA, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Wednesday in Lagos, who said that the agency had earlier served quit notice on owners of the affected structures.

Abdulraheem said that the agency had served abatement notices to some property owners in Peace Estate and Communities around it as well as Gbagada axis to remove such illegal structures.

What the General Manager of LASBCA is saying about illegal structures

Abdulraheem quoted the General Manager of LABSCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, as saying that if the illegal developments were not checked on time, it would threaten security architecture, expose residents to danger and distort the aesthetics of the area.

He said, “The Building Planning Law being enforced by LASBCA does not limit our operations to only removal of distressed, non-conforming and haphazard buildings, but also covers shanties and structures under power lines.”

Oki said the citizens were concerned about the erection of structures under powerlines and its attendant health hazard and as such the agency would embark on the removal of all illegal structures under powerlines, in the interest of public health and the safety of citizens.

The general manager urged Lagos residents to continue to abide by the provisions of the Lagos State Building Plan, to achieve the developmental plans of the government.

He said, “The Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law prohibits building under the centre line of overhead electricity cables and should ensure that there should be a reasonable amount of distance between a property and high-tension wire.

“This exercise is just to ensure a sustainable, organised and livable environment for the citizens of the state. The state has zero-tolerance for all structures and properties built under high tension cables.’’

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times embarked on the demolition and sealing off of properties across the state for breaching the state’s physical planning laws and lack of approval from the relevant authorities.

In March 2021, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) demolished illegal structures erected along the High Tension Power Line in Oladan Market, LASU/Isheri Road in Idimu area of the State as part of efforts to rid the state of illegal and unapproved structures thereby safeguarding the state’s physical planning objectives.

The Lagos State Government has always asked developers and property owners to ensure they get approval from the relevant state authorities before going ahead with their construction in order not to distort the state’s physical planning masterplan.