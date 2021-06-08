The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured of his administration’s commitment to the full implementation of Iruland, Victoria Island Master Plan. This is due to the importance of the area to the economic prosperity of the state.

This disclosure was made by Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the first Year Coronation Anniversary of Oba Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) as the 15th Oniru of Iru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said that he was impressed and proud of the achievements of the traditional ruler in the last one year since he ascended the throne as the Oniru.

He also said that more roads and other infrastructure would be executed in the axis to facilitate economic and commercial activities.

What the Lagos State Governor is saying

Sanwo-Olu declared that the people of Iru kingdom were lucky to have the calibre of the Oniru, who was internationally acknowledged as a cerebral scholar, as their king, noting that the kingdom would witness more transformation and development.

The Governor said, “I know very well that his wealth of experience will bring about positive economic development into Iruland. How I wish that they have more lands, how I wish they can extend into the Atlantic so that they can create a bigger kingdom for his people.

“Even within what he has, I know that he will transform this place into an enviable location that all of us in Lagos and Nigeria will truly be proud of. The waterfront, the economic activities that are happening there, the commercial hub that is happening also on the waterways, we have discussed this and we said as a state government, we will continue to help.

“It is only when you bring development to local communities like this, that people can see better growth,” he said.

He also asked the people of Iru kingdom to support the Oniru and embrace local and foreign investors to facilitate more positive development to the kingdom.

He said, “Today is about our Kabiyesi; it’s about our traditional institution in the Yoruba land. It is about development for our people and about ensuring that there’s a space and there is a responsibility for our traditional institution.

His royal majesty, Omogbolahan Lawal is an example of that institution, is an example of the capability that can happen in that sector.

I want to commend you, I want to thank God for your life, I pray that as you celebrate the first anniversary, we will celebrate your fifth, 10th, 20th, and 50th and if God tarries, we will celebrate much more with you and you will do it with grace.”