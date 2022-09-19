The World Bank’s Western and Central Africa Region is seeking committed experts with a commitment for global development to join our varied and creative team. A career with the World Bank Group is a special chance to help address some of the planet’s most critical issues. In its country offices in the Western and Central Africa Region, 30 new posts have been added.

The Worldbank is an equal opportunity employer and takes pride in the fact that it does not discriminate on the basis of gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or handicap. In addition, benefits packages and salaries are competitive.

The World Bank is a key player in Western and Central Africa, where its portfolio of more than 390 projects worth more than $51 billion is expanding. It works in many different industries, such as those related to agriculture, trade, transportation, energy, education, health, and water, to name a few. They also seek to address some of the most pressing global issues such as global pandemics and climate change.

If you are a development expert seeking new career challenges and ready to make an impact, please apply online by October 12, 2022.

About the event

When: September 30, 2022, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, Washington, DC time / 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm GMT/ Ghana time.

Agenda: The various sectors will feature their work and career opportunities in the region.

Target Audience: mid-career professionals, technical specialists with at least 5 years of experience in a sector, professional association. Also, faculty and students who have an interest in learning more about the World Bank Group

Format: It will be streamed live in English, and the recording will be posted immediately after the event, with questions monitored and answered via email

Contact: For more information

westerncentralafrica@worldbank.org