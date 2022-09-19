An Ikeja Special offence court in Lagos has sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced Evans alongside his co-defendant, Victor Aduba on Monday to 21 years imprisonment.

Evans was prosecuted alongside Mr Aduba, a dismissed soldier on four-count charge bordering on kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

The duo were alleged to have kidnapped Ahamonu, on June 23, 2014, held him hostage for nine weeks and collected a ransom of $420,000 from his family.

Upon arraignment, they pleaded not guilty to the four charges proffered against them.

News continues after this ad

Delivering judgement, the presiding judge held that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other aspiring kidnappers.

More details shortly…

News continues after this ad