Jaiz Bank has appointed Dr. Sirajo Salisu as the Managing Director/Cheif Executive Officer of the bank.

According to a disclosure signed by Mohammed Shehu, the company secretary, Salisu’s appointment would take effect from October 16th, 2022 following the retirement of the incumbent MD, Mallam Hassan Usman.

The management and board believe that Salisu’s emergence would help to further strengthen the bank considering that he has garnered 28 years of practical banking experience.

What they are saying

The statement read in part, “Jaiz Bank Plc hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public that the Central Bank of Nigeria has approved the appointment of Dr. Sirajo Salisu as the Managing Director/CEO of the bank. His appointment would take effect from October 16th, 2022 following the retirement of the incumbent MD, Mallam Hassan Usman.”

About Sirajo Salisu

Notably, before his appointment, Dr Sirajo was the executive director, business development North. He is a certified risk manager (CRM), Fellow Institute of Credit Administration (FICA) and honorary senior manager, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

Dr Siraju has over 28 years of practical banking experience with more than a decade at top management level. He started his banking career in 1992 with Inland Bank Plc as a supervisor and rose to the position of accountant general manager in 2009 with First Inland Bank Plc, where he held various management positions in operations, credit administration and business development, including regional manager FCT Abuja.

In 2009, he was appointed managing director/CEO, Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB), a position he held till January 2015.

Dr Sirajo joined Jaiz bank in 2016 and served as the regional manager South while supervising the treasury department of the bank. In 2018, he was appointed as the chief risk officer of the bank and later elevated to the position of executive director.

Dr Sirajo has attended several management and Islamic banking courses within and outside Nigeria as a participant and/or speaker. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School (SMP 33) and Madinah Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship (PALM II), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.