The AfOx Visiting Fellowship Programme 2022 is now accepting applications. The Fellowship was created to give outstanding African researchers the chance to establish international networks and devote their time to a project of their choice, free from the pressures of teaching and admin duties in their home institutions.

The fellowship offers the chance to work on a project of choice with Oxford-based scholars while taking advantage of Oxford University’s resources for research, writing, and developing research leadership skills.

Researchers from all academic disciplines are eligible for the Fellowship. Fellows will be affiliated with the University of Oxford for a total of 12 months, which will include a 2-month in-person visit to Oxford during the Trinity term and a 10-month virtual engagement.

Benefits

Fellows will have remote access to Oxford University resources, including library access and assistance with developing research leadership skills, during the 10 months of their virtual engagement.

Additionally, selected Fellows will receive an en-suite, single occupancy study bedroom as part of the 2-month in-person fellowship. A temporary university ID card will also be provided for access to the university and college buildings, along with a membership to the senior common room of the host college for the duration of the residency.

The fellowship will also cover the cost of a round-trip economy ticket, an airport transfer, a visa fee, and a maintenance allowance for unplanned expenses while the recipient is living there (up to 250 GBP per week according to the University guidelines).

Open to researchers cross all academic fields

At the time of application, visiting fellows must be of postdoctoral status or its equivalent and must be employed by an African academic or research institution and must be an African national, have a legal residence or indefinite leave to remain.

If you currently hold an affiliation with the University of Oxford, you are ineligible to apply for a Fellowship.

The application should be completed by the prospective visiting fellow. Applicants will not be considered until a statement from the Oxford academic host/ collaborator has been received.

Selection Criteria

Applications will be evaluated primarily on the quality and value addition of the proposed research agenda, the fit between the applicant and the Oxford host, and the feasibility of the proposed activities within the fellowship timeframe.

Application

To be considered for a fellowship, all applicants must have an Oxford-based researcher as a collaborator on their application.

AfOx Fellows will be asked to choose which of the AfOx research themes it most closely aligns with. The themes are: Healthy People, Innovation for Prosperity, Integrated societies and Green Futures.

Apply here