The Lagos State Government has announced plans to shut down both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets in the state indefinitely by next week Thursday due to traders’ indiscriminate waste disposal.

The state government said that the move became imperative as it could no longer tolerate any more violations including reckless waste dumping, non-payment for waste services, and general poor waste management situation in these markets.

This was made known by the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, who said that traders in both markets engaged in unwholesome environmental practices.

What the LAWMA Managing Director is saying

According to a statement from Folashade Kadiri, the spokesperson of LAWMA, Odumosu said that the unwholesome environmental practices by these traders continued in the markets despite repeated warnings from the agency.

The LAWMA boss said, “Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo Market, Mushin and Oyingbo Market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders.

“Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation. We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets. This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets.

“We have intensified our sanitation efforts by deploying trucks to clear black spots across the metropolis, especially business facilities.

“However, these efforts are being tainted by the activities of mischievous persons who would rather dump their waste indiscriminately on the roads, than pay for waste services.”

He urged traders in other markets to adhere strictly to environmental hygiene or risk indefinite closure of their markets.

What you should know

Recall that in a similar circumstance over a year ago, the Lagos State Government had shut down the Ladipo Market, in Mushin Local Government Area of the state indefinitely over the repeated contravention of environmental warnings against indiscriminate dumping of junk auto parts by traders