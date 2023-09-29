The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has issued a directive for the immediate closure of the Ladipo and Mushin markets.

According to a statement signed by Kadiri Folashade, the director of public affairs, Wahab announced the closure of markets for numerous environmental infractions.

These infractions encompass improper waste disposal, unclean premises, and non-payment of waste fees.

Wahab stated that the markets would remain inaccessible until traders and market stakeholders adhere to the mandatory conditions for rectification.

He mentioned that the action is in line with their continuous commitment to adhere to regulations in various state markets.

“It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the wellbeing of residents,” Wahab said.

“The closure of Ladipo market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law,” he said.

More Insights

Speaking further, he stated that the state government is fully dedicated to engaging with stakeholders to facilitate necessary alterations and improvements, to enable them to meet the required environmental standards.

“Ladipo market, a prominent hub for automotive spare parts and related services, has been a focal point for environmental concerns due to various activities that contravene established regulations,” the commissioner said.

“LAWMA’s intervention is a significant step towards rectifying these issues and bringing the market to compliance,” he said

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in response, to the Managing Director and CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), stressed the significance of these closures for conducting a comprehensive evaluation of how market activities impact the environment and implementing essential remedial measures.

“As Lagos state continues to grow and develop, economic activities must be conducted in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible,” Gbadegesin said.