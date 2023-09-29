The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the March 18th election.

The tribunal, led by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu and comprising three members, has dismissed the petition lodged by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In its ruling, the tribunal declared that the petition lacked substantiated evidence, highlighting its deficiency in merit and speculative claims.

Meanwhile, ongoing judgments are anticipated in the disputes involving the Labour Party (LP) versus PDP and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) versus PDP.

What you should know

Omo-Agege who came second in the March 18 election challenged the declaration of Oborevwori as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the March 18 election, Omo-Agege of the APC polled 240,229 votes while the eventual winner Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes.

Beyond Sen. Omo Agege’s petition, other party’s gubernatorial candidates also filed petitions challenging the election of Gov. Sheriff.

The candidates of the Labour Party, Ken Pela and of the SDP Kenneth Gbagi are also contesting the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Omo Agege to appeal tribunal judgement

In a new development, Sen. Omo Agege has vowed to appeal the judgement of the Delta state election petition tribunal at the appeal court.

Senator Omo-Agege pointed out that the Tribunal failed to acknowledge the significant deficiencies in the governorship election held on March 18, 2023, which fatally undermined the credibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) being declared as the victor.