The Lagos State Government has issued a 7-day quit notice to owners/drivers of trucks, tankers and trailers that are illegally parked under the Costain Bridge in the Iganmu area of the state.

The state government gave the ‘Removal Order’ to those affected due to the level of degradation on the infrastructure in that axis prompting a clean-up exercise.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, who led officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to serve the notice to the owners of the trucks in the area on Tuesday in Lagos.

Giwa said that those equally affected by the notice include owners and occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerised shops under the Costain Bridge down to Iganmu axis.

What the Governor’s Special Adviser is saying

Giwa revealed that the notice was coming after several days of inspection ahead of a general clean-up of the area by some of the officials of the Lagos State Government.

News continues after this ad

He said, “It is an eyesore seeing the level of degradation of our roads by the activities of the illegal squatters.

“The state government is doing the clean up because the so called miscreants and hoodlums freely smoke and sell india hemp under the bridge.’’

Lagos to clampdown on criminals, others

Speaking at the occasion, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, said that upon the expiration of the notice on Sunday, LASTMA officials would embark on a thorough clean-up around the area.

News continues after this ad

He also pointed out that there would be a clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding citizens and motorists around the area.

He said, “There are illegal business operators, including iron benders, mechanics and food/fruit vendors, among others that have turned the area into an unhealthy environment.

“They have littered the entire vicinity with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials.’’

Oreagba noted that none of the drivers parking their heavy-duty vehicles illegally, including owners of illegal structures, mechanics under the bridge had any permit from the state government.

What you should know

Recall that in a similar circumstance, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier in March warned traders occupying Apongbon underbridge that they must leave after the 7-day ultimatum issued to them expires. He made that known during a visit to the area to inspect the damage caused by the fire incident on Eko Bridge, Ebute Ero and the environs on March 23, 2022.

The state government after another 3-day ultimatum to those traders to vacate the area or risk demolition of their spaces and goods, had the shops and other structures constructed under the burnt Apongbon Bridge demolished