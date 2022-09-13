The Science for Nature and People Partnership (SNAPP) was established in 2013 as a first-of-its-kind collaboration between The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) at the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA. WCS and TNC continue to expand the partnership and its contributions to a bright future for people and nature.

The Science for Nature and People Partnership (SNAPP) is introducing its 2022 Request for Proposals to fund expert teams to deliver rapid solutions to the most critical challenges facing humans and the planet.

The joint venture is a tool for developing sustainable solutions to global conservation challenges. Since its inception, SNAPP, through its working groups, has provided science and user-friendly tools backed by hard data to identify and quantify nature’s role and value in preventing and solving some of the most complex challenges the world faces around food and water security, climate change, and energy.

Since its inception, SNAPP has provided science and user-friendly tools backed by hard data to identify and quantify nature’s role and value in preventing and solving some of the world’s most complex challenges, including food and water security, climate change, and energy.

SNAPP provides up to $1 million in funding to 4-6 working groups per funding cycle, depending on available funds.

News continues after this ad

Challenges to be solved through the funding

Climate Resilience

Food and Freshwater

Ocean Sustainability

Social Innovations

Benefits

SNAPP program staff will provide various supports throughout the project, including:

As needed, SNAPP staff will provide advice on working groups and project management based on their experience with successful working groups.

Individual traveller reimbursement, as well as contract negotiation and payment for identified meeting venues, hotels, catering, and facilitation services

Contract management and contract development support as appropriate

Funding restrictions are as follows:

Under no circumstances may SNAPP funds be used to pay Principal Investigator salaries (PI) or to reimburse for routine working group meeting attendance

No overheads may be charged to SNAPP funds

News continues after this ad

Funds may be used to pay for outside contractor analysis or a specific analysis performed by a working group member (who is not a PI) where it is above and beyond the engagement of most working group members and not otherwise part of this person’s job. On a case-by-case basis, funds may also cover postdoctoral researchers, research assistants, facilitators, graphic designers, and other independent contractors.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) serves as SNAPP’s fiscal agent and will execute all contracts unless otherwise approved in advance and in writing; thus, standard TN constraints on conflicts of interest apply.

Eligibility criteria

A proposal may be submitted by researchers and practitioners of any nationality affiliated with an academic, governmental agency, multilateral, or nonprofit institution. Individuals who work for themselves are also eligible to apply. Individuals from private sector institutions are welcome to join a working group, but they are not permitted to lead SNAPP working groups as Principal Investigators, or team leads).

Individuals and organizations working in the humanitarian and development sectors are encouraged to submit proposals for SNAPP. While many SNAPP working groups choose to fund a postdoctoral researcher, SNAPP funds cannot fund the salaries of the Principal Investigator(s), and thus the proposal should not be written and submitted by a postdoc seeking funding for their ongoing work.

The deadline for applications is the 5th of December, 2022.

For more information, visit here