The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 9 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.09% to close at 49,695.12 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N23 billion to close at N26.80 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 16.34%. The stock market has advanced by 6,978.68 base points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as NEM led 9 gainers, and 16 Losers topped by HONYFLOUR at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive with NGX Consumer goods, Insurance, Banking and Industrial indices up by 0.06%, 0.44%, 0.87% and 0.15 respectively while NGX Oil & Gas index was down by 0.16%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,695.12 points

Previous ASI: 49,652.25 points

% Day Change: 0.09%

% Y-t-D: 16.34%

Market Cap (N): 26.805 trillion

Volume: 319,085,093

Value (N): 1.86 billion

Deals: 3,335

NGX Top ASI gainers

NEM up +7.62% to close at N 5.65

CHAMS up +6.90% to close at N 0.31

FCMB up + 6.06% to close at N 3.50

UBA up +3.42% to close at N 7.55

FLOURMILL up +3.41% to close at N 30.30

NGX Top ASI losers

HONYFLOUR down – 10.00 % to close at N 2.25

LEARNAFRCA down – 8.97% to close at N 2.25

LINKASSURE down – 7.69% to close at N 0.48

WAPIC down – 7.32% to close at N 0.38

JAIZBANK down – 4.49% to close at N 0.85

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 173,838,559

UBA – 54,069,021

ZENITHBANK – 14,018,716

Top 3 by Value

UBA – N400,612,232.70

MTNN – N289,473,334.40

ZENITHBANK – N 281,437,017.80