The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index grew by 0.73% in the week ended 2nd August 2022. This is following the 0.63% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.73% from 49,682.15 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 50,045.83 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.994 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.42% and a year-to-date gain of 17.16%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.195 billion shares valued at N12.924 billion were traded during the week across 19,305 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 914.443 million units of shares valued at N15.263 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 18,021 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 1.017 billion shares valued at N5.685 billion traded in 10,107 deals; thereby contributing 85.09% and 43.99% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 37.063 million shares worth N4.575 billion in 1,996 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 35.184 million shares worth N1.209 billion in 2,471 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Sterling Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 540.056 million shares worth N1.499 billion in 2,179 deals, contributing 45.18% and 11.60% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, only 1 indices (NGX Growth Index) finished lower, while 17 indexes appreciated with the exception of NGX Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

VITAFOAM eup + 16.26% to close at N23.60

ETRANZACT up + 16.23% to close at N2.65

FIDELITYBK up + 11.11% to close at N3.40

GUINNESS up + 9.88% to close at N87.90

NGXGROUP up + 9.73% to close at N22.00

TOP LOSERS

UNILEVER down – 9.63% to close at N12.20

MCNICHOLS down – 9.64% to close at N 0.67

CWG down – 9.09% to close at N0.90

JOHNHOLT down – 8.99% to close at N0.81

RT BRISCOE down – 8.57% to close at N0.32

Summary

Forty-three (43) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than Twenty-seven (27) equities in the previous week. Twenty-one (21) equities depreciated in price lower than thirty-eight (38) in the previous week, while ninety-two (92) equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-one (91) equities recorded in the previous week.