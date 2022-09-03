The market capitalization of the top five banks, referred to as the Tier-1 banks or FUGAZ, appreciated by 0.53% to close at N2.21 trillion as at 2nd of August, 2022, as investors in these banks gained a total of N11.72 billion during the trading week.

After 5 trading days of the week, 2 of the 5 tier-1 Nigerian banks suffered negative market sentiments, with GTCO leading the losers while UBA, ACCESS and Zenith bank enjoyed positive sentiment.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the market capitalization of the top five banks grew to N2.21 trillion to appreciate by 0.53% during the week.

A summary of the performance of each bank is captured below.

FBNH PLC

FBNH’s share price declined by 0.92% to close the week at N10.75, with its market capitalization at N385.87 billion at the end of the week. Amid sell-offs and buy-interests, at the end of the trading week.

FBNH Plc’s Q1 2022 result showed that Interest Income grew by 39.67% Y-o-Y to N109.45 billion, from N78.36 billion recorded in the same period of 2021. Similarly, Profit after tax grew significantly by 107.63% Y-o-Y to N32.44 billion during the period under review.

UBA PLC

The share price of United Bank for Africa Plc appreciated by 1.40% as its market capitalization closed the week at N247.95 billion to gain a total of N3.42 billion w-o-w, with its share price standing at N7.25.

UBA Plc released its Q1 2022 financials, revealing that net interest income appreciated by 14.10% to N84.87 billion from N74.38 billion, while total assets grew to N8.89 trillion from N8.54 trillion in December 2021.

In addition, the company’s profit after tax rose by 8.76% to N41.50 billion, up from N38.16 billion in the same period of 2021.

GT Holding Company Plc

GTCO Plc’s share price depreciated by N5.89 billion after its market capitalization declined to N582.73 billion from N588.62 billion at the end of the week’s trading session.

The decline can be attributed to the decrease in its share price, from N20 traded at the end of last week, to N19.8 as at close of business, reflecting a decrease of 1.0%.

The Q1 2022 financial result revealed that the Group reported a growth of 9.10% in net interest income from N52.43 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 to N57.20 billion in the current period. However, post-tax profit depreciated by 5.13% to N43.21 billion in the current period.

Access Holdings Plc

Access Bank’s share price appreciated by 6.1% to close the week at N8.7 and the market capitalization gained N17.77 billion to stand at N309.24 billion.

Access Bank Plc released its Q1 2022 financial result, which revealed a profit of N57.40 billion in Q1 2021, reflecting a 9.23% increase. The statement revealed that Net interest income declined by 7.03% from N93.96 billion to N87.36 billion in the current period.

Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank closed flat for the week as the share price remained at N21.9 with a market capitalization of N687.58 billion.

The bank’s H1 2022 financial result for the period ended March revealed that Net Interest income for the period grew by 184.74% to N184.74 billion from N159.94 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

However, post-tax profit for the period reported a growth of 4.75% from N106.12 billion in 2021 to N111.41 billion in the current period.

What you should know

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive week-on-week as ASI appreciated by 0.73% to close at 50,045.83.

The FUGAZ banks make up over 70% of the NSE Banking sector index, hence, strongly influencing the growth or otherwise of the index; hence, the NGX banking index grew by 0.90% from 384.55 last week to close at 389.22 points.