The Lagos State government has said that defaulters of the ban on commercial motorcycles also known as Okada risk a three-year jail term.

This was made known by Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transport at a press briefing in Ikeja Lagos.

The Commissioner, who noted that defaulters are liable to an imprisonment term of three years, said that the state government has the backing of the law and enforcement agents for the implementation of the ban on Okada.

What the Commissioner is saying

He said the state government has provided alternative means of transportation for passengers and that the enforcement of the phase two okada ban in four local government areas and six local council development areas (LCDAs) will commence on Friday.

“As a responsive government, we are not leaving the affected passengers who patronise Okada stranded without any viable transport alternative and we have 200 more first and last-mile buses being deployed to the affected areas.

“We have wrapped up the BRT buses in those areas. We also have the LAGRIDE ( referring to Lagos e-hailing taxi scheme) which is operating in those areas and we have other viable transport options which people can use in the absence of Okada.

“We implore the general public to comply, as both the rider and passenger are both liable to three years in prison if prosecuted,” Oladeinde said.

“Their motorcycles will be impounded and crushed in the public view, in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

“We implore the general public to join hands together with the state government by complying with the decision geared towards combating the monster that okada operation has created so that sanity can return to our state.”

The Commissioner revealed that 200 officials of the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been deployed alongside other security agencies in order to enforce the ban.

Speaking further, he said “The decision and position of the government on okada is very clear, and we are not compromising on this decision, which is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to the decrease in accidents and crime.”

In case you missed it

This was done to further intensify the clampdown on commercial motorcyclists in the state.

On May 18, 2022, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a total ban on commercial motorcycle operators in 6 local government areas in the state.

The affected local government listed by the governor included Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

The directive from the governor appeared to be a follow-up to the February 2020 restriction placed on the activities of these commercial motorcyclists in these areas.

The state noted that impounded motorcycles will be crushed before the eyes of the public. The state government also said it recorded 85% compliance in 3 days.

Nairametrics had previously reported that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved a total ban on additional four local governments in the state starting from today, September 1.

The four more LGAs and six LCDAs include Kosofe (Ikosi-Isheri and Agboyi-Ketu LCDAs); Mushin (Odi-Olowo LCDA); Oshodi (Oshodi-Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs), and in Shomolu (Bariga LCDA).