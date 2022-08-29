The Federal Government in an update on the current gridlock being experienced around the Berger-OPIC axis along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has said that the contractor should close all illegal road diversions.

This is as the government said that more law enforcement and traffic regulatory agencies had been deployed to manage traffic along that axis.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Forosola Oloyede, in which she gave an update on traffic situation at the Berger/OPIC axis of the expressway, where construction works are ongoing.

What the Federal Ministry of Works top official is saying

Oloyede said that the police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had been engaged to improve traffic control on the route, adding that the contractor had also been instructed to block all illegal road diversions, especially between Magboro and OPIC.

She said, “This is to prevent the illegal U-turn at OPIC which also exacerbates the traffic gridlock within that axis.’’

She also advises motorists to exercise patience and said that traffic offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

Oloyede warned that any motorist caught removing any of the barriers used in blocking illegal diversions would be arrested and duly prosecuted, noting that the gridlock experienced between Friday and Saturday on the highway was due to impatience and reckless driving by some motorists.

She advised road users and motorists to desist from driving against traffic which causes hardship to other law-abiding road users and avoid going against the law as the moving traffic along the axis was caused by the reconstruction work.

She, therefore, urged motorists to always exercise patience around the construction zones as there were expected delays around those areas.

She noted, “However, the Ibadan-bound lane is now clear and there is free flow of traffic, while the Lagos-bound lane is expectedly slow but moving as a result of the ongoing works.’’

She said the ongoing construction works on the axis were geared towards the timely completion of the project, in order to deliver a world-class road infrastructure to Nigerians.

What you should know

Recall that commuters on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway have expressed frustrations and nightmares they have been facing over the gridlock they have been experiencing on that axis over the past few days due to bad portions around Kara market and the ongoing reconstruction within the area.

This has reportedly made many commuters and motorists on that axis either sleep on the road or spend several hours on the road before navigating through their journey.

However, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing apologised to road users for the inconveniences they suffer due to the traffic gridlock on that axis and promised to make necessary improvements in the traffic management system on the road to alleviate the suffering of the road users.

The government said that they had concluded plans with the contractor to suspend the works on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in order to plan and make provisions for required improvements in traffic management on the road.