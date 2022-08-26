Apple watches are already one of the most expensive digital smartwatches there are but a new case made by a Swedish company called Golden Concept has just made it even more so.

The company’s latest product is an Apple Watch case that is bedazzled with 443 diamonds that are colourless, cut, and of exceptional clarity. The frame is carved from a single block of titanium. Each piece that is made is handcrafted so it takes about one week to complete.

This Apple Watch case is priced at $15,000! It is called the Golden Concept Diamond Edition and it is the world’s first and only Apple Watch case designed with real diamonds.

The watch case features VVS1-2, E-grade stones that are secured on a synthetic rubber strap. The rubber strap is also heat, cold, and chemical resistant. Each piece produced can be personalised with an engraving on the backplate.

However, it is a limited-edition piece with only seven pieces available. The Golden Concept Diamond Edition can be used for either Apple Watch 7 or pre-ordered for the forthcoming Apple Watch 8 with the choice to personalize the case as well.

News continues after this ad

What you should know about the case

It is only compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7 and the case is PVD plated titanium and is adorned with VVS1-2 diamonds.

It is available in two case sizes: 45/44 mm: 44 mm x 51 mm, and 41/40mm: 42 mm x 48 mm. The wrist length is up to 25cm.

It is also water resistant with a rubber strap and deployant buckle.

The 45/44mm case weighs 107 grams (145 grams including the Apple watch), while the 41 mm case weighs 89 grams (121 grams including the Apple Watch).