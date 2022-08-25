Nigerians have reacted to the recent Lagos State N80k demand notice for Parking on setback with many expressing their views on the subject matter.

This follows a recent notice on parking permits and demand notice signed by Adebisi Adelabu, General Manager, Lagos State Parking Authority which informed that the Lagos State Government has begun the implementation of the parking lot which costs N80,000 per slot yearly with a processing fee of N50,000.

Taking to Twitter, social media users have shown mixed reactions as some condemned the act while some perceive of it as a standard global practice in working societies.

What they are saying

On Twitter, @michaelfreesoul said, “We have a Lagos State Parking Authority but Danfos, Kekes and Okadas have turned many roads to their car parks to the detriment of free-flowing traffic. But then we all know Danfos are the 4th arm of the Lagos state government so it’s all we”

@TheLotanna wrote, “How don’t we have the capacity to tax them? They set up a whole Lagos State Parking Authority and we don’t have the capacity? What is wrong here?”

@GodizenMonsta posted, “The system in the UK uses plate number recognition systems and CCTV + parking enforcers + motoring meters. We are nowhere close to that.”

@MoshoodAluko said, “Sentiments aside, if the parking slots identified in this letter are located outside the fence, and on the setback, in a business district and close to the road; the Govt has every right to charge parking fees, that’s standard global practice in working societies.”

@TheLotanna said wrote, “I have never heard anywhere in the world you tax someone because there’s parking space in front of their property. If the government must make money from parking, shouldn’t it be the motorists that’d pay for parking?”

@maclamin wrote, “The Lagos state parking authority law is currently being challenged in court, as fee collection falls under the purview of local council. The question is; has the govt unified fees thugs collect at diff bustops and even streets in line with modern societies?

What you should know

In the viral letter on social media, dated August 15, 2022, the LASPA wrote to Nellies Nigeria located at 95, plot 6, Omorinre Johnson Street, Lekki Phase 1, billing it N290,000 for three slots and the N50,000 processing fee.

LASPA stated, “In line with the administration’s policy in moving Lagos State towards a 21st-century economy to align with the first pillar of THEMES’ Agenda of which transportation is key, your organisation is hereby served this demand notice for the setback parking (off-street) in front of your premises before the commencement of enforcement action.

“Based on the inspection, we identified three parking slots on your setback at the rate of N80,000 per slot per annum totaling N240,000.00. Also, a non-refundable administrative/processing fee of N50,000 only applies based on your location totalling N290,000.00 only payable for the year 2022.”