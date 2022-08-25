The Nigerian stock market closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 203 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 2.03% to close at 49,661.87 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N533 billion to close at N26.79 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 16.26%. The stock market has advanced by 6,945.43 base points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as CWG led 18 gainers, and 11 losers topped by MBENEFIT at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive with NGX Insurance, Oil & Gas, Banking and Consumer goods indices up by 0.35%, 0.65, 0.19 and 0.77% respectively while NGX Industrial index was down by 0.01%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,661.87 points

Previous ASI: 48,675.24 points

% Day Change: 2.03%

% Y-t-D: 16.26%

Market Cap (N): 26.786 trillion

Volume: 226,472,725

Value (N): 2.76 billion

Deals: 3,515

NGX Top ASI gainers

CWG up +10.0% to close at N0.99

LEARNAFRCA up +9.78% to close at N2.47

CAVERTON up + 9.52% to close at N1.15

MULTIVERSE up +9.52% to close at N2.30

CHAMS up +8.00% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

MBENEFIT down – 9.68 % to close at N0.28

HONYFLOUR down – 8.42% to close at N2.72

FLOURMILL down – 7.06% to close at N27.00

UNITYBNK down – 4.76% to close at N0.40

FCMB down – 3.51% to close at N3.02

Top 3 by Volume

MBENEFIT – 74,543,562

FBNH – 23,429,287

ACCESSCORP – 15,845,163

Top 3 by Value

MTNN– N505,039,671.80

NESTLE – N434,230,977.10

AIRTELAFRI – N322,258,010.00