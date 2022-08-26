The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion at the Jonathan Coker Level crossing in the Fagba area of the state for a period of 2 days.

The closure of the road which is from Friday, August 26, 2022, until Sunday, August 28, 2022, between the hours of 10pm and 3am daily, is due to the ongoing Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) extending to Lagos Ports Apapa.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who said that motorists can make use of Ashade Underpass, Adejobi and Toyin Crossing alternately.

Oladeinde in the statement said the Level Crossing at Jonathan Coker will be closed off to vehicular movement during the five hours to enable the contractors work seamlessly.

The commissioner also assured that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would manage vehicular movement along the axis, urging the motoring public to cooperate with the officers to minimise inconveniences.

What you should know

Recall that in July 2021, the Lagos State Government announced diversion of traffic at Ilupeju and Fagba Level Crossings for asphalt laying in continuation of the Lagos–Ibadan section of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project.

The ongoing construction works on that axis is in continuation of the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section), which extends to Lagos Port at Apapa.

The Lagos State Government had recently temporarily closed some roads for construction work as part of the Nigerian Railway Modernization project. Some of the roads earlier closed, include those at Agege, Iganmu, Apapa dockyard, Ilupeju and so on