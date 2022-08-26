Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric) has announced that its pre-paid customers who use smart card meters can only purchase their electricity units through self-service Point of Sales (POS) machines provided at its offices.

The power firm said that the development is due to the recent system upgrade that it is currently carrying out.

This disclosure is contained in a notice issued by the Ikeja Electric management on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and can be seen on its official Twitter account.

Ikeja Electric in the statement urged its customers that have any issue with purchasing energy units to their meters to visit any of its offices or call customer care lines to get the issues resolved.

What Ikeja Electric is saying

The statement from Ikeja Electric reads, ‘’Kindly be informed that due to our recent system upgrade, customers who use smart card meters can now purchase electricity units only from the self-service POS machines we have provided at all IE offices.

‘’Should you have any issue with purchasing energy to your meter, please visit any of our offices close to you or call our Customer Care lines 01-7000250, 01-2272940 for assistance.’’

Bottom line

This new arrangement would likely cause a lot of inconvenience to the Ikeja Electric pre-paid customers who may not be able to buy electricity units from the agents who are easier to access but can only buy from Ikeja Electric offices.

This will also likely affect customers that want to buy electricity units through their bank accounts.

Recall that Ikeja Electric had earlier last month announced the shutdown of its customers’ billing and vending channels and infrastructures for 48 hours between July 15 and July 17, 2022, to enable it to carry out a system upgrade.

It later on July 20, announced the completion of the system upgrade on its billing and vending infrastructure and the restoration of suspended services

This article has been updated to reflect the correct detail.