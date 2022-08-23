The Nigerian Government disclosed that it is working to digitize public service before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

This was disclosed by Mrs Ibiene Roberts, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, on Monday during the formal presentation of the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) to the Minister, Sen. George Akume, on Monday in Abuja.

She added that the procedure was in line with the directives of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA).

Mrs Roberts disclosed that the Federal Government is working to digitise public service before the end of the first quarter of 2023, adding that all MDAs were to formally document and present the SOPs developed in their respective MDAs in hardcopies for ease of reference.

She said: “For institutional memory, SOP is a step-by-step instruction that acts as guideline for an employee’s work processes and best describes the activities necessary to complete tasks in a particular schedule.

“It is an aspect of the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) with the mandate to digitise records and automate workflow to achieve overall improvement in information sharing and collaboration across the MDAs.

“When employees follow the SOP for a particular job, they produce a product that is consistent and predictable,’’ she said, citing that ministry was given the responsibility to cascade the development of SOPs in the agencies under its direct supervision for full operation of the ECM in the civil service.

“To do this, the Departmental Champions will be adequately trained to help cascade the SOPs to our agencies,’’ she said.

The Minister, Sen. George Akume, while receiving the documents said the transformative initiatives of this present administration are crucial to ameliorate the challenges faced by the civil servants in the discharge of their duties. He added the resultant effects of the document would promote efficiency and effectiveness in job performance and delivery.

Nairametrics reported last week that President Muhammadu Buhari stated the reason the FG cannot review salaries for civil servants is due to revenue constraints caused by crude oil theft which is affecting Nigeria’s revenue potential.

Responding to requests for a salary review by civil servants, Buhari said he acknowledged the urgent need for a general salary review in the Federal Public Service due to worldwide problems of high inflation amidst general economic disruption.