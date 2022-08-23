Leadership Fellowships are programs designed to support a variety of activities, such as studies in specific fields, research, initiative development, training in order to support the fellow’s growth and identify opportunities.

Most fellowships are paid, with financial support provided in the form of a stipend, salary, or grant. Other benefits of fellowships may include health insurance, travel or relocation grants, funding for dependents, discretionary funding for language classes or housing.

About the Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship

The Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships commenced in 2011 with the goal of identifying and mentoring the next generation of outstanding African leaders. Each year, 3 Fellows are selected to work in the executive offices of the AfDB (Abidjan), the ECA (Addis Ababa), or the ITC (Geneva) for a $100,000 stipend.

Fellows gain technical and leadership skills while contributing directly to research and policy design during the 12-month programs, with the opportunity to receive direct mentorship from the heads of the host organizations is a unique feature of the program.

Upon completion, Fellows can become members of the Now Generation Network (NGN),where they can continue to use their knowledge and abilities to improve Africa.

According to the Akinwumi Adesina, President, AfDB, “The next generation of African leaders will be those who transform Africa. The Mo Ibrahim Fellows have been chosen to learn and develop their leadership potential to make their contribution to the transformation”.

Application process

Applications for the 2023 Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships are now available. So endeavor to apply by October 21, 2022. It is open for young to mid-career professionals, and new executives from Africa with suitable work experience as well as a Masters degree.

Eligibility criteria

National of an African country

Minimum 7 years’ of relevant work experience

Master’s degree

Under the age of 40, or 45 for women with children

Any additional criteria as set by the host

For more details, visit the website