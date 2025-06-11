The World Food Prize Foundation has announced the appointment of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), to its Council of Advisors.

This announcement was made by the Foundation’s President, Mashal Husain, in a statement released in New York on Tuesday.

Adesina, who will complete his second five-year term at the AfDB in September, is renowned for his contributions to agricultural innovation and economic development across Africa.

A statement on the Foundation’s website stated, “The World Food Prize Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of 2017 World Food Prize Laureate and President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina to the Foundation’s Council of Advisors.”

What officials of World Food Prize Foundation are saying

In announcing the appointment, President of the World Food Prize Foundation, Mashal Husain, stated, “President Adesina embodies the values and vision of Dr. Norman Borlaug—transforming bold ideas into tangible impact.”.

“His lifelong commitment to agricultural innovation, sustainability, and economic development across Africa makes him an extraordinary addition to our Council of Advisors. We are honored to welcome him back to the Foundation in this new role,” Husain noted.

“I am deeply honored to join the Council of Advisors of the World Food Prize Foundation,” said Adesina. “Dr. Norman Borlaug was not only a mentor but a personal inspiration whose passion for ending hunger shaped my own journey. As a Laureate, I carry his legacy with me, and I look forward to working with the Foundation to advance bold, science-driven solutions that uplift farmers, feed nations, and transform our world.”

​​“Dr. Adesina has long been a trailblazer in global agriculture and economic development,” said Tom Vilsack, CEO, World Food Prize Foundation. “His leadership has reshaped the landscape of African agriculture, from fighting corruption to empowering farmers and fueling sustainable growth. Sharing Dr. Borlaug’s conviction that food is a powerful tool for peace and progress, Dr. Adesina brings both deep expertise and a shared moral compass to the Council of Advisors.”

More insights

The Council of Advisors, appointed by the World Food Prize Foundation Board of Directors, includes former heads of state and government ministers, and leaders in food and agricultural science, education, research, and policy. They provide the Foundation Board and staff with insights and advice on advancing the mission of the organization and Dr. Norman Borlaug’s vision for the World Food Prize Foundation.

Dr. Adesina is an agriculture expert and a globally recognized development economist who received the 2017 World Food Prize for his more than two decades of leadership and progress while serving with the Rockefeller Foundation, as Vice President, Policy and Partnerships at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and as Minister of Agriculture of Nigeria.

In 2015, he was elected the President of the African Development Bank, the first Nigerian, serving 10 years and spearheading the “High 5” Agenda, which was to light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa, and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. During his tenure, he oversaw major funding initiatives for infrastructure, agriculture, and youth entrepreneurship across the continent. In 2013, he was named the Forbes African Person of the Year.