The energy crisis appears to have worsened as Ikeja Electric Plc and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have both confirmed power blackout across Lagos and its environs due to the ongoing strike by electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

The electricity workers had embarked on the industrial action to press home their demand for better welfare and express their displeasure at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Federal Government for reneging on an agreement that was signed 3 years ago.

The 2 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) confirmed the development in separate notices to the customers as can be seen in their official Twitter accounts.

The DisCos said the picketing of TCN by the union members had plunged customers under their networks into darkness.

What Ikeja Electric is saying

Ikeja Electric in its statement said, “Due to the ongoing nationwide picketing of Transmission Stations by the NUEE, we are currently experiencing disruption of power supply as most stations within our network have been shut down.

“Kindly bear with us as we await amicable resolution by the relevant stakeholders.

“Thank you for your usual understanding and cooperation.’’

What Eko Electricity Distribution Company is saying

Also, the EKEDC said the grounding of activities at the TCN-controlled power stations had led to the disruption of electricity supply to customers across the country.

EKEDC in its own statement said, ‘’This is to inform our esteemed customers of the planned industrial action of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) at the power stations controlled by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

‘’We anticipate that the industrial action, which is set to take place from Wednesday 17th of August 2022, if goes as planned may lead to disruption of power supply to electricity consumers across the nation.

“In the meantime, we would like to reassure our esteemed customers that we are currently working with the relevant regulatory authorities and the parties involved to reach an amicable resolution.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Labour Minister summons electricity workers to emergency meeting

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has summoned an emergency meeting with the National Union of Electricity Employees who had shut down services nationwide.

According to Punch, the meeting with members of the electricity union, which is scheduled to hold by 4pm today (Wednesday) is aimed at resolving the grievances of the workers