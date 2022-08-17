InstinctWave UK- 2022. Tech Innovation Awards (TIA), a renowned annual award, is set to honour and celebrate outstanding tech companies and tech leaders who are deploying distinctive innovative services at its 6th awards scheduled to hold on 17th September, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos.

TIA is an award ceremony by InstinctWave, an ISO-certified company and Africa’s premium B2B event management and media solutions specialist.

Formally Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA), the rebranded Tech Innovations Awards (TIA) will host innovative tech leaders and experts in Nigeria to celebrate excellence, hardwork and professionalism.

Now in its 6th Year, TIA which has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of Africa’s ICT industry attracting the crème de la crème and top decision-makers in the industry, will once again unveil and recognize Nigeria’s Top 25 Tech Personalities who are promoting digital economy.

Across the globe, ICT industry has remained relevant while contributing massively to the advancement of the global economy.

Nominees will be reviewed and judged by a panel comprising industry experts based on their achievements as demonstrated by the depth and breadth of initiatives, innovation and specific measurable results.

According to InstinctWave Chief Executive Officer, Mr Akin Naphtal, the awards programme has grown over the years, in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organisations and individuals in the telecom & ICT sector in Africa and beyond. It has become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation.”

This year’s event promises to be a night of great entertainment, good food, and networking which should not be missed by industry players and stakeholders.

Entries are open to all organizations and bodies within the Information and Communications Technology space in Nigeria. All technology and players are to visit the event’s website https://tiawards.net to submit entries.