While the ASUU strike lingers, causing idleness and no stream of income for quite a number of people, especially students, lecturers, and non-teaching staff, most teaching staff will be searching for alternative ways to earn money. Thankfully, there are websites that provide that service.

Some of these websites require a Bachelor’s degree in order to be accepted to teach, while others only require TOEFL/TESOL. Some also require an interview before officially starting work.

Nairametrics has identified and selected a few of these remote, online websites that offer teaching jobs around the globe, which you can take advantage of.

Vipkid applies the principles of pedagogy. The site caters to children who wish to learn with supervision. It is recommended that you have at least two years of experience in teaching, tutoring, coaching or mentoring.

What to know:

News continues after this ad

You must be legally eligible to work in the U.S or Canada (have a green card)

You must also have obtained a 4-year degree from a university in any field.

TutorABC welcomes anyone with a passion for learning and teaching English. It has a quick application process with no live interview or teaching demo. TutorABC also provides the teaching materials and allows one to cancel classes up to 4 hours in advance without any penalty, but potential teachers must have a teaching degree.

One important thing to note is that the pay rate is dependent on location – tutors outside the US and UK generally get paid less.

To be a teacher at Tutorabc, you must meet these requirements:

News continues after this ad

Be an English speaker at an idiomatic level.

Have a Bachelor’s degree or a degree above it. (Education majors are preferable.)

You will also need TESOL, TEFL, CELTA teaching license or the equivalent; PGCE and/or QTS.

At least one year of recognized teaching experience (online preferred).

Commitment to at least six peak hours per week.

A fully functioning computer with Windows or Mac iOS.

Qkids is another child-focus teaching platform. It allows for a part-time structure and enables teachers set their own schedules, allowing them to work remotely and teach online. However, it is only for people based in the U.S. or Canada.

It pays between $16 – $20 USD an hour, and each in-lesson time is 30 minutes, and can be a good way for anyone with a green card to supplement their income.

ITutor has a lengthy joining process which it requires its educators to hold an active U.S. teaching certification. iTutor educators are paid per session they complete. The rates, which include prep time, start at $30 an hour but vary per assignment, based on the program requirements and the number of students. On average, educators make $35USD an hour.

Amazing Talker is an English language learning site that lets tutors set their own prices. With Amazing Talker, tutors choose their hourly rate and set their own schedule. This allows tutors to be able to teach at different times of the day and accommodate different time zones.

The hourly rates of the top tutors on this platform is about N13,084.97 – N50,326.80 equivalent, but these tutors would have put in up to 20 to 55 hours a week.

As long as there is a stable internet connection and a computer with a microphone and a webcam, tutors can work from their preferred location anywhere in the world.

Mastering the English language can unlock new opportunities for students all over the world. The platform and the student that make use of it are aware of that, which is why Cambly tries to work with the tutor’s schedule. There are no required hours so tutors may use Cambly to supplement their income by working as little or as much as they would like.

Tutors receive their payments weekly via Paypal but because that is not available in Nigeria, they may use a proxy. They welcome tutors who have no prior teaching experience and have a willingness to work with students as they learn the English language.

Cambly also has no need for lesson planning, homework assignment, or homework correction. The platform wants the tutors to direct their time and energy to the students rather than paperwork.