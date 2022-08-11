The management of FundQuest Financial Services Limited has made a huge statement about their intention to be at the forefront of innovations in the Nigerian financial services sector in the next 10 years.

On July 29 2022, the company kickstarted a weeklong celebration of its 10th anniversary with a media parley where the Head, Brand Communication & Customer Experience, Ms. Joan Oghosa Ediagbonya, announced the anniversary programme to the media.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Brand video here

She said that the decision of the management was to make the celebration not just a fanfare but one dedicated to their customers, their hardworking team and the creative ideas that will make their relationship blossom deeper in the next decade.

The company went on to have a weeklong celebration of its 10th anniversary. It featured a novelty football match between FundQuest and Bancorp Finance teams, community projects, and many more which climaxed on Friday, August 5 2022 with a symposium headlined by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), represented by Director, Financial Policy & Regulations Department, Mr. Chibuzor Efobi. There was also a party and awards ceremony in honour of deserving staff and customers.

True to their promise to drive more innovation in the next decade, the August 5 events saw the official unveiling of the Quest Connect Applications Suite, which comprises the FundQuest Mobile (Android and iOS), FundQuest Retail Web, FundQuest Corporate Web, and the FundQuest USSD Code *5078#, all aimed at offering more convenience, speed and flexibility to their customers.

Speaking at official unveiling of the product, the Head of Operations & Management Services, Mr. Kunle Adelabu, explained that the development of these digital channels is a product of the management’s strategic decision to overhaul the Company’s entire banking infrastructure and transform its service channels from the manually-driven and in-person processes to a digitally-led customer experience and engagement processes. s

News continues after this ad

Now completed and set to go live in September 2022, the digital banking Apps come with exciting range of features and services that will be available to new and existing customers with zero commission or maintenance charges.

The features are broadly outlined to include digital customer onboarding with full KYC, instant inter-bank and intra-bank funds transfer, airtime & data subscription, bills payments, movies and events ticketing and general statements. It also enables customers to purchase investment in any product and monitor their investments. Users can also apply for loans, accept loan offers, track loans status and repayment installments and earn loyalty rewards with QuestPay (operational) account.

Further speaking about the Apps, Mr. Adelabu, stated that the competitive superiority of the Apps is that it is flexible and capable of performing several functions that cater to the company’s wide range of products. This flexibility and variety have also been the Unique Selling Points of FundQuest.

The company is also leveraging partnership opportunities through intermediation to assist its clients to access US Dollar fixed income investments.

He encouraged young Nigerians to Follow @fundquestngr on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook or reach the official mobile contact to start talking with their team about how to take advantage of Fundquest services.

FundQuest Financial Services Limited was incorporated in Nigeria in January 2012, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a Finance Company to operate within the middle tier of the Nigerian financial system, playing complementary roles to banks in bridging financing and investing gaps.

Earlier in the week, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abiodun Akinjayeju, had told that it was indeed an exciting moment for him and the entire FundQuest team. He described the 10-year anniversary as a “huge milestone” and a dream come true, recalling how the company started and the tenacity that has kept it growing, maintaining best practices and satisfying customers regardless of the challenges of operating in a volatile economy.

Mr. Akinjayeju said, “This 10-year anniversary is indeed worthy of celebration because of the huge successes we have helped our customers achieve and the many testimonies that validate our vision to be a leading destination in the quest for innovative funding and financing solutions in Nigeria and beyond.

“Our joy is not just about longevity but the consistency with which we have been able to sustain our culture of quality service, customer satisfaction and transaction integrity in all business engagements with our customers, who are found mainly within the MSME community”.

Speaking on how they have achieved many successes in 10 years, the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bisi Oni, highlighted the value they place on training their staff to attain the highest level of professionalism and capacity.

He said, “I reckon that close to 80 people would have passed through FundQuest in the past 10 years. Some, we recruited from school and in few months, they were ready to take on new jobs in banks. Although, we became like a training ground because of our capacity to impact knowledge quickly but at the same time, those who stayed have developed uncommon capacity, usual understanding of the terrain and have assisted in building a solid culture”.

He admitted that this has been made possible by the support of the company’s board of directors who he said has allowed the company to be run without undue interference. “No stakeholder nor investor has direct or indirect influence on the administration of capital, not even our recruitment process“, he added, stating that this culture of due process is the unwritten law that has guided the management for a decade.

Since 2012, FundQuest Financial Services Limited has focused primarily on providing financial intermediation services to Individuals, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Corporate Institutions through creating Consumer Loans and Advances, LPO Financing, Project Financing, Export Financing, Equipment Leasing, Fixed Term Investments, Funds Management, Financial Consultancy and Business Advisory Services. These services have been rendered mainly through physical offices and in-person service channels.