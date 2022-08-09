The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday, August 8, released the result of its 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

Announcing the result, the Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, said that a total of 1,222,505 candidates, representing 76.36% of the 1,601,047 candidates that sat for the examinations, obtained credits and above in a minimum of 5 subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Areghan said that a total number of 1,437,629 candidates had their results fully processed and released, representing 89.79% of the candidates who actually sat for the examinations, while a total number of 163,418 others, representing 10.21% have a few of their subjects still being processed, due to some issues that are still being resolved.

The 2022 WASSCE is out on the WAEC Result Checker 2022 Portal link, www.waecdirect.org where you will be able to check the May/June result and also see how to check it with your registration number and mobile phone.

Meanwhile, here is a guide on how to check the result of the examination which was held from May 16, 2022, to June 23, 2022.

How to check WAEC results with SMS

The candidate that wants to check results using SMS can take the following simple steps;

Using your mobile device, Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

Send to 32327

You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

Please note, that only MTN, Glo & Airtel Subscribers can actually check their WAEC Result using this SMS method.

Also note that if you did not receive your WAEC result via SMS, kindly repeat this step again. SMS Charges will be applied when checking your WASSCE result using text message.

You will need to have purchased the WAEC Direct Scratch card in order to check your result via text message. The scratch card pin is what is needed in the PIN section of the SMS you will send to 32327.

How to check the WAEC results online

The WASSCE Result 2022 is usually released online via the portal www.waecdirect.org. This means that all candidates that sat for WAEC can go and access their results online.

To check your WAEC Result online, the candidate should visit www.waecdirect.org. and login. Please note: you may need WAEC scratch card to check.

The following procedures can be used to check the 2022 WAEC result;

Login WAEC Result Checker Website www.waecdirect.org.

Enter your Examination Number

Select Examination Type e.g May/June

Select Exams Year e.g 2022

Click on Check Result.

How to check the 2022 WAEC result using a serial number

The WAEC Serial Number can be found at the back of the candidate’s Examination card. The candidate can buy the scratch card in the nearest WAEC Office or accredited dealers around his/her location, and then use the card to check your WAEC result 2022.

Here is a guide on the procedure to follow if you want to check WAEC 2022 results with your mobile phone as many students prefer to have their exam results with their phone.

Firstly, you have to ensure that your mobile phone is internet enabled.

Then you visit www.waecdirect.org. and enter your 10-digit Examination number.

Enter the Serial Number.

Enter your examination year and then you click on Check my WAEC Result