Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that a total of 2,389 subscribers were ported from one network to another in August 2022. This resulted in higher gains for the two largest mobile network operators, MTN and Airtel as more subscribers moved to their networks.

Specifically, MTN gained 1,617 customers from other networks in the month, while Airtel attracted 387.

According to the NCC data, the movement was achieved through the Mobile Number Portability (MNP), instituted by the telecoms regulator, which allows customers to change their service providers without changing their numbers.

The data shows that 9mobile also received 279 customers from other networks, while Globacom attracted 106 customers through porting in the month under review.

But just as the operators gained some new customers from one another, they also lost to one another through outgoing porting. 9mobile emerged as the biggest loser for the month as 1,394 subscribers ported out of its network to others, while Airtel recorded 515 outgoing porting.

News continues after this ad

MTN also lost 249 subscribers to other networks as 231 subscribers left Globacom’s network to others.

Why it matters

MNP was flagged off by NCC in April 2013 as a way of giving telecommunications subscribers in the country the freedom to move from one network to another for a better experience without changing their number.

It was designed to reduce subscribers’ complaints about the poor quality of service as they would have the opportunity to change operators at will.

Although subscribers port for different reasons, among which are quality of service, tariff, or availability of service in their area, the MNP has become a barometer by which the telecom operators measure customer satisfaction.