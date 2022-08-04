The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared wanted, Instagram influencer, Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha.

The EFCC made the announcement on Wednesday on its official Twitter handle.

Recall on June 22, Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court revoked the bail granted to Mompha.

What EFCC is saying

The Commission urged members of the public with useful information on Mompha’s whereabouts to contact them or the nearest police station.

“ The general public is hereby notified that ISMAILA MUSTAPHA, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of Retention of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, Possession of Document Containing False Pretences, False Asset Declaration and Laundering of Proceeds of Unlawful Conduct.

“Ismaila, 38, hails from Ogbomosho Local Govt Area of Oyo State.

“His last known address: 21, Fagbenro Street, Idi-Araba, Surulere, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, llorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices,” the EFCC declared.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had previously reported that Mompha was arraigned on January 12, on offences bordering on money laundering and the use of properties derived from unlawful acts.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him and was at first granted bail in the sum of N200 million which was later slashed to N25 million by the court.

Mompha is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd over alleged N6 billion money laundering.

On June 10, the EFCC accused Mompha of flouting court orders and traveling to Dubai with a new passport.

Following Momma’s failure to appear in court twice for the continuation of his trial, the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.