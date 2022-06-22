Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday revoked the bail granted to Instagram influencer, Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha.

The judge issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Mompha following his absence in court for the continuation of the trial on Wednesday.

Mompha is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd over alleged N6 billion money laundering.

What happened in court

On June 16, the last adjourned date, Mr Mompha was also absent in court for the trial of which EFCC accused him of disobeying court order by traveling to Dubai with a new passport.

At the resumed hearing, following the absence of the defendant, the judge asked his counsel about his client’s whereabouts.

Responding, the Defence Counsel, Mr Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, said, “I am also surprised at the development my lord because the defendant gave me an assurance that he will be in court.

“I had his assurance up till yesterday night that he will be in court and that was why I was waiting downstairs for him.

“I made an effort to ensure that the defendant is in court today following his absence at the last date of adjournment but to no avail.”

Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, EFCC’s counsel prayed the court to issue a warrant for the arrest of the defendant.

He said “If I say that this development is not shocking it will be an understatement, my lord. As of yesterday the learned senior advocate discussed this with me and assured me that we should continue today with this proceeding.

” The defence counsel seemed to have taken some steps but it appears it is not yielding any results.

“I urge your lordship to issue a warrant for his arrest and for the production of the defendant before your lordship.”

Ruling on the matter, the judge said, “The bail of the defendant is once again revoked and a bench warrant issued for his arrest against the next adjourned date.”

The matter was adjourned for June 30 for the continuation of trial.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that EFCC told the court that Mompha had traveled to Dubai with a new passport against court orders.